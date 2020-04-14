TAMPA, Fla. — While certain industries and businesses are being hit hard right now because of the coronavirus pandemic, Florida isn't considered one of the "hardest hit" states economically.

That's according to Dr. Abby Blanco, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Tampa. She thinks Florida's economy will eventually bounce back post-pandemic.

"I do, I think the economy will eventually completely recover," Blanco said.

The question is how quickly that will happen, and she says it's impossible to give an exact timeline on when we will see a full recovery.

"It’s going to take a while, and some industries will have long and variable effects from this virus and the response to it," Blanco said. "The real question is how long will businesses be restricted in operating their business."

Blanco said the duration of time businesses are closed or reduced is "absolutely going to have an impact" on how quickly the local economy can recover.

Blanco says many economists were "surprised" by the "magnitude of unemployment numbers overall" though, as social distancing practices and regulations meant many businesses were forced to close.

"We can certainly see in Florida that has seen a dramatic increase in unemployment claims, particularly in the last few weeks," she said. "In the past three weeks... we’ve seen about 472,000 unemployment claims for the state of Florida."

Blanco went on to say she expects that number to increase as more people who lost their jobs file for unemployment.

According to a report released by PricewaterhouseCoopers this week, just 22 percent of finance leaders thought their business would be "back to business as usual" within a month once the COVID-19 outbreak is over. That same report said more than a quarter of finance leaders surveyed expected their company to have layoffs in the next month.

