Teen charged as an adult in South Florida speeding crash that killed 4

Officials say the teen was under the influence of drugs when he ran a red light and killed four people in a car crash.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Sheriff's officials say a Florida teenager was under the influence of drugs when he ran through a red light and caused a crash that killed four people.

Christopher Garrett, 17, is being charged as an adult in four counts of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

According to The Associated Press, arrest reports said toxicology reports done at the hospital showed Garrett was under the influence of Delta 9 THC.

The car he was driving was also reported stolen, AP says. West Palm Beach police saw the car and tried to stop it but halted the chase shortly before the crash.

Garrett remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $510,000.

Officials say the 17-year-old was driving a Nissan Rogue SUV on July 30 when he ran a red light going more than 100 mph and collided with a vehicle that was turning left.

The two passengers in the teen's car that died were teens that lived in foster homes in the West Palm Beach area, AP reports. The teens did not live in the same home.

Elizabeth Anderson, 62, and George Nienhouse, 65, the driver and passenger in the other vehicle, died as well.