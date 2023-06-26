Too hot for crime: Hardee County Sheriff's Office issues special warning

"But seriously, let’s meet again when it's cooler," the sheriff's office wrote.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — One Florida sheriff's office is asking everyone to cool it on the crime.

"Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of conducting criminal activity to hold off," the Hardee County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

There's never a good time to commit crimes, but doing so when feels-like temperatures are more than 100 degrees is "next level henchmen status," according to deputies.

"It is straight up H-O-T and humid," the post read.

"Stay home, blast the AC, binge watch Netflix, scroll the BeReals or check on your old friends with the FaceTime," the sheriff's office kindly requested. "But seriously, let’s meet again when it's cooler."

All jokes aside, Hardee County deputies were right about one thing: this heat can be "VERY dangerous."

A heat dome of high pressure in the Tampa Bay area is bringing our hottest weather of the year. Highs on Monday were in the low- to mid-90s.

The warmest air will arrive by the second half of the work week when highs will be in the mid-90s with heat index values over 105 degrees at times. A heat advisory might be needed.