Trump free to live at Mar-a-Lago as a ‘bona fide’ employee

Palm Beach town attorney John Randolph made the determination after reviewing a 1993 declaration of use agreement between Palm Beach, Trump and his Mar-a-Lago club.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's official: former President Donald Trump can continue living at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Palm Beach town attorney John “Skip” Randolph determined that Trump qualifies as a "bona fide" employee of the Palm Beach resort and is therefore entitled to live there, according to the Sun Sentinel.

After reviewing a 1993 declaration of use agreement between Palm Beach, Trump and his Mar-a-Lago club, Randolph also determined that under the town’s zoning code, private clubs can provide living quarters for bona fide employees.

The definition of a club employee, as described in the zoning code, is:

“Employee means any person generally working onsite for the establishment and includes sole proprietors, partners, limited partners, corporate officers and the like.”

The issue of Trump's residence was discussed at a town meeting in February, during which councilmembers heard from two people who live near the resort.

“It would be near impossible to prove that Donald Trump is a bona fide employee of Mar-A-Lago, the social club, as defined in the town code,” said Simon Taylor, who lives in Palm Beach.

“It’s unmentionable for the town to prevent, the former president, now a private citizen to live at Mar-A-Lago,” said Mark Sanderson, who also lives in Palm Beach and is a member of the club.

In response to the matter, Trump’s attorney, John Marion IV, wrote to the town attorney explaining why the former president has a right to live at Mar-a-Lago.

Marion wrote:

“Importantly, while the Town could have specifically provided in the Agreement that the Owner could not reside on the property, it did not.”

“…President Trump does not use a guest suite when at MAL, he uses the ‘Owner’s Suite.”

Marion also addressed the meaning of bona fide employee.

Because Trump is the legal owner of Mar-a-Lago and is a corporate officer who oversees the property, “he is, therefore, a bona fide employee within the express terms of the Town’s Zoning Code. … He is clearly entitled to reside there.”

Marion provided a list detailing Trump’s duties as an employee. The list includes the following:

Oversees the property

Evaluates the performance of employees

Suggests improvements relating to the operation of the club

Review clubs’ financials

Attends events held at the club and welcomes/thanks those attending

Greets members and their guests as he sees them

Recommends events to be held at the club

Suggests candidates for membership

In 1985, Trump bought Mar-a-Lago from the Post Foundation and used the property as his private residence. The former president has been living at Mar-a-Lago since leaving the White House in January.