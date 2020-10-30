Two Florida boys surprised with therapy trikes for Halloween

Donned in their Halloween best, the boys and others took their trikes from car to car, each decked out in its own theme.

LARGO, Fla. — Dancing dinosaurs, "Trike N Treat" and a big surprise. That's what 12-year-old Matthew and 10-year-old Aiden were met with Thursday as they were given a Halloween celebration to remember.

The two boys, diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, were able to join in on the fun with their classmates thanks to the work of Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Rifton Equipment, and Athletes Helping Athletes, which came together to give each a therapy trike.

The trikes help the duo with physical therapy to counter the "unique challenges that most kids do not have to endure" while still having fun.

"These tricycles will help them improve leg strength and balance, as well as allow them the freedom to play outside with their peers," Wheelchairs 4 Kids wrote.

"Trike N Treat" took place at Movement School, a nonprofit K-12 school that provides unique, tailored education for children with disabilities.

Donned in their Halloween best, the boys and others took their trikes from car to car, each decked out in its own theme.

It was definitely a Halloween celebration for the books!

