National Park archaeologists find remains of underwater hospital, cemetery at Dry Tortugas

KEY WEST, Fla. — Florida scientists recently discovered an underwater 19th-century quarantine hospital and cemetery on a submerged island near Garden Key, according to the National Park Service.

It's believed to be the resting place for mostly U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Jefferson and was later identified as the Fort Jefferson Post Cemetery. Only one grave has been located so far.

“This intriguing find highlights the potential for untold stories in Dry Tortugas National Park, both above and below the water,” said Josh Marano, maritime archeologist for the South Florida national parks and project director for the survey.

“Although much of the history of Fort Jefferson focuses on the fortification itself and some of its infamous prisoners, we are actively working to tell the stories of the enslaved people, women, children and civilian laborers.”

According to historical research, dozens of people were interred in the Fort Jefferson Post Cemetery, and while most of them were military members serving or imprisoned at the Fort, several were civilians, the news release says.

The discovery of the hospital and cemetery highlights the impacts of climate change, the news release explains. It says the facilities were originally built on dry land but over time climate change and major storm events have caused some islands to settle and erode under the waves.