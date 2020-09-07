The Actors' Equity Association also called on Disney last month to delay reopening the theme parks.

After calling on Disney World to delay reopening and requesting tests for its performers, an actors' union says the company retaliated against members.

At the end of June, the Actors' Equity Association called on Disney to delay the reopening of its parks in Florida, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. That call came after Disneyland postponed reopening based on guidance by California's governor.

The Actors' Equity Association also requested Disney World make regular testing available because "actors cannot practice social distancing." The next day, the union says, Disney World rescinded its recall notices for Equity members.

According to the New York Times, a spokesperson for Disney World said the company "decided to move forward with our phased reopening without their participation."

The newspaper said that means some live shows may not be running when the parks reopen this weekend and next week. Cast members in full-body costumes are part of the Teamsters union and will be working, the New York Times said.

"Since our public request that Disney test performers in the park, there have been more than 114,000 new coronavirus cases in Florida," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Rather than agree to testing of performers, Disney has decided to retaliate against workers fighting for a safe workplace during this pandemic."

Equity said it represents about 750 performers at Disney World. The union said Thursday it has filed a grievance against Disney World.