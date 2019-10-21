ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando continues to roll out more benefits for its annual passholders.

The UOAP Lounge presented by Coca-Cola opened almost a year ago, but the park said access continues through 2020. The lounge is a place just for passholders to relax, get some air conditioning, charge phones and get a soft drink.

Inside, there's also the Arctic Coke Cooler, which crystallizes 20-ounce Coke products.

And, for the first time, Universal will offer a passholder-exclusive entrance to both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

Passholders can use the exclusive entrance from open to close from Jan. 4-31, 2020. Passholders will need their pass and a photo ID to use the entrance.

Universal also has an annual pass deal for Florida residents going on through Jan. 6, 2020. Florida residents can save up to $75 on new passes bought through that date.

Universal Orlando has a tiered annual pass system, which means there are four different types of 2-park and 3-park annual passes. Passholder benefits vary, but most include discounts on parking and merchandise, seasonal giveaways and exclusive merchandise and movie screenings at City Walk.

Find more information about annual passes and discounts here.

