Universal Orlando reaches capacity 10 minutes after opening

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you had planned on heading to Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure Wednesday morning, you might want to come up with a backup plan.
For the fourth day in a row, the theme park announced it had reached capacity. This time, it happened 10 minutes after opening.
In a tweet, Universal Orlando Resort said it does anticipate reopening Wednesday afternoon. But, as of late Wednesday morning, additional guests were not being allowed inside.
The resort had warned of that possibility Tuesday night, suggesting people with flexible plans adjust their visit dates away from Wednesday.
Universal Orlando guests can check for updates by calling the capacity hotline at 407-817-8317.
