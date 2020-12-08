Ohio UPS store owner personally drives package 1,250 miles to Florida for on-time delivery

It actually arrived a day early.

A UPS store owner is bringing new meaning to customer service.

Ardeshir Agahi runs one of the package delivery service's locations in the Cleveland suburb Chagrin Falls. According to NPR, a customer recently arrived with two large paintings to ship to his home in Naples, Florida.

It was important they arrived by Saturday, but UPS has been super busy and would not have gotten the artwork to Florida in time. That's when NPR says Agahi hopped into his 2011 Subaru Outback and took matters into his own hands.

"I was very concerned to make sure that we make good on our promise to my customer, and that was extremely important to me," he told the radio network.

He set out on a Thursday and drove 1,250 miles. His wife of nearly 30 years, Gayle, was worried and tracked him all night on her cellphone, according to television station WJW.

NPR says Agahi hardly slept but managed to arrive a day early – pulling up to the house at 9:30 a.m. on a Friday. Not wanting to miss work on Saturday, he hopped back into his Subaru and drove back to Cleveland that same day.

"And when I actually pulled into I-75 towards Tampa, it was exactly 9:47 a.m. And I headed back to Cleveland so I can be here to support my wife, which is also my business partner, for Saturday opening at 10 a.m.," he told NPR.

He wore his UPS uniform and nametag the whole time.

