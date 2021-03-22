Vice President Kamala Harris visits Florida Monday

The trip is part of Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden's "Help is Here" tour, a cross-country effort highlighting the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Sunshine State Monday, the White House announced Friday.

The trip is part of Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden's ongoing "Help is Here" tour, a cross-country effort highlighting the benefits of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

The vice president is expected to visit a Jacksonville vaccination center Monday afternoon. Later, she will participate in a listening session with Florida leaders at Feeding Northeast Florida.

The road show started last Monday, with Vice President Harris visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site and culinary academy in Las Vegas and First Lady Jill Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school. President Biden headed out Tuesday, making a stop in Pennsylvania before joining Vice President Harris in Georgia Friday.

The president said the American Rescue Plan will address the dual threat to the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and economic crises.

“Shots in arms and money in pockets,” President Biden said Monday during an address at the White House. “That’s important. The American Rescue Plan is already doing what it was designed to do: make a difference in people’s everyday lives. We’re just getting started.”

