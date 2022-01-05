x
Wawa is looking to hire 2,000 Florida workers

The company says wages begin at $15 per hour for both full-time and part-time employees.
Credit: AP
FILE - This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FLORIDA, USA — The convenience store chain Wawa is starting 2022 with a massive hiring campaign in Florida. 

Starting this week until the end of March, Wawa announced it was looking to fill more than 2,000 full-time and part-time positions across its 230 Florida stores. The reason, the company says, is due to seasonal needs and store growth.

Wages begin at $15 per hour for both full-time and part-time employees. The company says it also offers health and wellness benefits for its full-time workers. 

Anyone interested in applying is asked to visit Wawa's career website.

