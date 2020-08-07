Former Florida governor Wayne Mixson dies at 98

The WWII veteran served three days as governor after his time as lieutenant governor.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida Lt. Gov. Wayne Mixson, who briefly served as the state's 39th governor, has died at age 98.

Current Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed his passing.

Mixson was first elected to the Florida House in 1967 before later becoming lieutenant governor. When Bob Graham left the governor's office in January 1987 to become a U.S. senator, Mixson served as governor for exactly three days until governor-elect Bob Martinez was sworn in.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the Jackson County farmer was the first lieutenant governor to serve two terms. He oversaw the former Florida Department of Commerce.

"For eight years, I was so fortunate to have such an honest and hard-working person by my side," Graham told the Tallahassee Democrat. "His selection was an easy one. Our friendship deepened and my admiration of his intelligence and abilities grew."

As Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out in his tribute on Twitter, Mixson was a WWII Navy veteran and was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to serve as a special ambassador to Ecuador.

"We extend our condolences to his family as our state and country celebrate his legacy," Gov. DeSantis wrote.

What other people are reading right now: