TALLAHASSEE, Fla — How do you go about restarting a state?

That’s a conundrum Florida’s elected leaders are trying to untangle as the state’s 21 million people search for any sign of when life might begin returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. DeSantis announced last week the creation of a Re-Open Florida Task Force. It’s a group of politicians, medical professionals, business leaders and education experts whose goal is to strike a delicate balance between getting Floridians back to work and keeping them healthy.

“I’ll be seeking advice and ideas on pretty much everything under the sun,” DeSantis said.

At a meeting Monday afternoon, DeSantis kicked the meeting over to Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson. Wilson immediately went into the task force's guide on the state economy and how to best approach reopening it.

Those listening on the conference call were not immediately told who makes up the Re-Open Florida Task Force. The governor's office sent a list of task force members three hours after the conference call began.

Here's who's on the Re-Open Florida Task Force:

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer

Ashley Moody, Attorney General

Bill Galvano, Senate President

Speaker Jose Oliva, Florida House of Representatives

Sen. Wilton Simpson, Incoming Senate President

Rep. Chris Sprowls, Incoming House Speaker

Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of Education

Jamal Sowell, President & CEO, Enterprise Florida, Inc.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County

Mayor Dale Holness, Broward County

Mayor David Kerner, Palm Beach County

John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital

Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort

Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets

Syd Kitson, Chairman, Board of Governors for the State University System

Paul Reilly, Chairman & CEO, Raymond James Financial

Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association

Eric Silagy, President & CEO, Florida Power & Light Company

John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts

Patrick Sunderlin, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Joe York, President, AT&T Florida and Caribbean

Notably absent from the task force is state Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried. She sent the following statement following the governor's conference call:

“This is sadly more of the same politics over state from the Governor. I was not asked to serve alongside my fellow Cabinet members on the task force, which has no voice on its membership representing Florida’s $137 billion agriculture industry. That is deeply concerning given the impacts of COVID-19 on Florida’s second largest industry, and given the progress my team has made working with federal, state, local, and retail partners to reduce negative impacts to Florida agriculture. It’s equally concerning that the Governor neglected to mention agriculture on the initial call – I hope he will join my commitment to supporting our farmers and feeding our families.”

The White House last week released its proposal for a phased reopening of the country after the coronavirus pandemic, but President Donald Trump said the decisions are ultimately the governors’ to make.

Phase one keeps social distancing guidelines in place and discourages non-essential travel.

keeps social distancing guidelines in place and discourages non-essential travel. Phase two keeps gatherings to less than 50 people and allows for all travel to resume.

keeps gatherings to less than 50 people and allows for all travel to resume. Phase three would be when life basically returns to normal for most Americans.

