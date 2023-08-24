Wild monkey on the loose in Central Florida prompts warning from police

Rheseus macaques were first introduced to Silver Springs State Park in the late 1930s.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — There is no time to be monkeying around because there are wild monkeys roaming around Central Florida.

The Orange City Police Department issued a warning on their Facebook page on Wednesday, warning residents about a wild rhesus macaque monkey roaming the local area.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the rhesus macaque is a nonnative species in Florida, and they are not protected except by anti-cruelty law. Homeowners do not need a permit to remove the monkeys, but homeowners are warned to be cautious when dealing with any primate species.

Back in 2020, these wild monkeys made headlines after a dozen confirmed sightings in Jacksonville, St. Johns, St. Augustine, Palatka, Welaka and Elkton areas alongside the fact that the monkeys carry — and shed — the Herpes B virus, which can be fatal to humans.

Rheseus macaques were first introduced to Silver Springs State Park in the late 1930s when a tour boat operator named Colonel Tooey released six of them on a manmade island as a tourist attraction. He released another six a decade later.

The monkeys have lived in the state park ever since – alternately mesmerizing and terrifying parkgoers. They’ve also ranged well beyond the park boundaries, with sightings as far as Tampa and Apopka.

Orange City police said they are working with the FWC to help track down the monkey. Authorities are warning those who see wild monkeys to not try to feed or attempt to capture them.