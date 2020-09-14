Worker falls to his death from Orlando StarFlyer attraction

The man was about halfway up the 450-foot tower when he fell onto the platform.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 21-year-old man who worked at the StarFlyer attraction in Orlando fell more than 200 feet to his death Monday.

CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG says the man was about halfway up the 450-foot ride when he fell. The worker was climbing the ride to do a safety check, according to WKMG.

WESH reported the fall happened just before 8 a.m. this morning.

