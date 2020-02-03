PALMETTO, Fla. — Deputies are asking the public's help in finding a man last seen Sunday night in Palmetto.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Bryan Vidovich, 37, is considered endangered. He was last seen in the 11200 block of Bud Rhoden Road in Palmetto.

Deputies said he texted his family saying he wanted to harm himself.

The sheriff's office said they received information overnight that he may have been in the Greyhawk Landing and Mill Creek areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

