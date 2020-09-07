Ernest Reed should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is a suspect in an attempted murder investigation.

The sheriff's office said 41-year-old Ernest Reed is wanted after an incident in the 10000 block of State Route 772.

The sheriff's office said they have no other information to share at this time about what happened.

Reed, who the sheriff's office said is also known as "Bigworm", should be considered armed and dangerous.

People should not approach him if they see him and should call law enforcement immediately.

He is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has blue eyes, has a shaved head, and his face is covered with tattoos.