TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa State Rep. Jackie Toledo will join doctors and Hillsborough school board members at Tampa General Hospital on Thursday.



They will discuss proposed laws to stop kids from vaping.



Toledo has supported a move to raise Florida's minimum smoking age in Florida from 18 to 21.

Just last week, Hillsborough County Commissioners agreed to look into raising the age to 21 in Hillsborough County.

This comes a day after the Trump administration announced it wants to ban thousands of E-cigarette flavors.



New numbers show a 25 percent of high school students use E-cigs.



Sixty eight percent of them said they use the flavors.



The Food and Drug Administration said it will work on a plan to remove all flavored nicotine from the market including mint and menthol.



The FDA is not removing tobacco flavors because those are aimed at smokers trying to quit traditional cigarettes.

