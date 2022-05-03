A grave dilemma: Archaeologists search for erased Black cemetery in East Tampa with 400+ graves

The St. Joseph Aid cemetery served Black Americans during the Jim Crow era but has disappeared from record. Today, four homes and a parking lot cover the site.

Researchers say racism and predatory land practices contributed to the demise of African American cemeteries and institutions.

Determining if graves are still on the property could be costly.

The St. Joseph Aid Cemetery was founded by one of Florida's most prominent African Americans in the early 20th century.

The mystery surrounding the St. Joseph Aid Cemetery, also known as the Montana City Cemetery, could lead to the discovery of at least 400 more.

For nearly three years, archaeologists have uncovered hundreds of graves from African American cemeteries that have been destroyed and erased across the Tampa Bay area.

Today, the 87-year-old questions if graves are still there.

“We used to travel through it and saw a lot of headstones, but don’t know what happened to them,” he said.

Lloyd Sesler says he always wondered what happened to the cemetery along North 34th Street near the Greater Mt. Carmel AME Church in East Tampa.

A Rich History : The St. Joseph Aid Cemetery was founded by one of Florida's most prominent African Americans in the early 20th century.

“My grandparents are very closed about this, about the whole history,” said Mark Walker, an executive at ESPN.

Walker’s great grandfather, Thomas H. B. Walker, originally owned the plot of land in East Tampa where Sesler remembers seeing graves in the 1940s as a child.

The Rev. Thomas H.B. Walker was a pastor, businessman, civil leader and overall pioneering figure in Florida history. He spent most of his time in Jacksonville but was a minister at the Bowman Methodist Episcopal Church in Tampa from 1907 to 1910.

He was also well known as the founder and chairman of the St. Joseph Aid Society, a benevolent organization that served African Americans at a time when white ones excluded them from membership.

At its peak, the St. Joseph Aid Society claimed more than 150,000 members nationwide.

“As I understand it…it's a mutual society, a mutual burial society, which...back then was kind of like an insurance company, right, in the sense that the members contributed to it,” Mark said. “And then when they died and had burial expenses, the aid society would pay for the burial expenses.”

Thomas H. B. Walker worked closely alongside his second wife, Rosa G. Holmes Walker, who was a funeral home director and prominent businesswoman in Jacksonville. Records show she helped bury hundreds of African Americans throughout Duval County.

A 1906 deed uncovered by 10 Tampa Bay shows where Thomas H. B. Walker purchased a little more than three-quarters of an acre of land in the Montana City subdivision of Hillsborough County for what would become the St. Joseph Aid Cemetery. Modern maps place the land at the corner of North 34th Street and Genesee Avenue in the Rainbow Heights neighborhood of East Tampa.

It is roughly the same area where Dr. Erin Kimmerle, a forensic anthropologist at the University of South Florida, has been searching for a cemetery in what old plat maps refer to as the Montana City subdivision. There are also a handful of death certificates that reference a cemetery in the Montana City neighborhood.

“Looking through the records and having seen the deed for this space that lists St. Joseph’s Cemetery, I think it is the same as Montana City Cemetery,” Kimmerle said.

Today, the Greater Mount Carmel AME Church parking lot and four homes cover the property. The land was parceled off and redeveloped, with the first home built in 1924. The remaining three homes were built in 1956 after burials stopped in the cemetery around 1940.

“This is my first time hearing of it,” said Amado Pedroso, who was raised in the area and lives in one of the homes on Genesee. He said knowing of other erased Black cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area like Zion and Ridgewood makes him believe graves could still be under his home and others.

“They ain’t just gon' put it there and then it ain’t there,” he said.

Research from obituaries and death certificates shows there were at least 400 burials at St. Joseph Aid Cemetery from the early 1900s through about 1940. Kimmerle says it is unlikely the graves were ever moved.

“There’s no evidence of that, and I would say that’s true for all of the sites that we’ve been looking at,” she said, adding that a court order and family permission would have been required to move the graves, and that is a costly and cumbersome process.

“I think the actual moving of graves from one site to another might have happened on individual levels here and there. You know, certain families may request that, but wholescale in terms of a cemetery, I think it’s very rare,” she said.

In other cases of erased Black cemeteries across the Tampa Bay area, recent archaeological digs proved that graves were not often moved, even if historical documents said they were.

Stone Funeral Home was listed on many of the death certificates 10 Tampa Bay uncovered, and a 1928 deed shows where Thomas H. B. Walker and his wife turned the property over to the funeral home's owners: Edward Stone and his wife, Fannie. The multi-generational family business is still in operation today.