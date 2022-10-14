New state marker to honor destroyed Black cemetery in Clearwater

A Clearwater historian said he expects the marker to go up in the next 10 days.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Historical Society alongside Pinellas County Schools will soon erect a historic state marker at the site of the destroyed North Greenwood Cemetery, which now sits under parking lot pavement and a shuttered school building.

“This tells about exactly what happened—that there was a cemetery here. There was family there. How long it was a cemetery and where the bodies that were moved…where the moved to,” said Allison Dolan, historian with the Clearwater Historical Society.

Dolan helped lead the effort to secure the marker, doing research on the site and working on what text will best tell the story of the erased, segregation-era African American cemetery.

“We wrote up the text and things like that and then went to the state. They approved it…and the county came in and paid for it and now it’s been delivered to the museum.”