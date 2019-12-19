TAMPA, Fla — Archaeologists announced on Thursday that at least 55 more potential graves from the forgotten Zion Cemetery have been detected.

Archaeologists with USF and Cardno briefed the Tampa Housing Authority Thursday morning after scanning the property a few weeks ago.

More than 130 graves from the forgotten African American cemetery have already been discovered under Robles Park Village, a public housing development in the city.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

