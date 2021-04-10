Family of Gabby Petito speaks out on Dr. Phil two-part episode

It's been nearly a month since Petito was reported missing following a cross-country road trip with fiance Brian Laundrie.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The family of 22-year-old Gabby Petito will appear on an upcoming episode of Dr. Phil to discuss everything surrounding the death of Petito and the ongoing search for her fiance Brian Laundrie.

It's been nearly a month since Petito was reported missing following a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. On Sept. 21, The Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed that a body found in Wyoming was Petito's. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito's case. He returned from their trip without her and disappeared a week after she was reported missing. The search for Laundrie has spanned across the country after a federal arrest warrant was issued for him.

While speaking to Dr. Phil, Petito's family is expected to share their knowledge of Laundrie's "survival skills" while also recalling the painful moment Petito's stepfather had to identify her body.