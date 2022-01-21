'Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby': Petito's family says FBI evidence leaves 'no doubt' about her death

The family issued a statement thanking the FBI for helping them "navigate through the worst moments of their lives."

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Gabby Petito's family on Friday issued a statement through their lawyer saying that FBI evidence leaves "no doubt" that "Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby."

Here's the family's full statement:

"Gabby’s family would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, specifically the Wyoming, Denver, New York and Tampa offices, all of their task force members and their assisting agencies.

Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI’s Victim Services Department for all they have done for them. Victim Services has been there for support from the earliest stages of this investigation and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives.

We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt the Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby."

Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 after setting out on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, her fiancé. Her disappearance captured the nation's attention when Laundrie returned home to North Port with the van but without her.

Investigators attempted to work with Laundrie on Petito's whereabouts but he remained "uncooperative" with police. He'd later be named a person of interest in her disappearance before being reported missing himself.

On Sept. 21, the FBI in Denver positively identified the body found in Grand Teton National Park as Petito. Two days later, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie in connection to Petito's case.