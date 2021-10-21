The Missing: Where is Tammy Case?

Anyone with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8000.

PLANT CITY, Fla — Tammy Case’s kids are beside themselves trying to figure out where she is.

The 56-year-old was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Her adult children didn’t worry at first until one of her kids went to check at Tammy’s home.

“Where is she sleeping at night. How is she getting by? She has no money no cell phone no credit cards no ID, no keys no nothing,” said her daughter Taylor Case. “Thursday, my brother actually went to her house and the door was cracked open and all of her stuff was inside but she was gone which is when we reported it.”

For nearly two weeks, they’ve searched the area around her Plant City home. Investigators confirmed her phone was last used on the 10th, the last day she was seen by her family. So far, no strong leads.

“We’ve all been out handing out fliers like she said gas stations we went out to fields we’ve been literally everywhere in town looking for her,” said Brandee Case. “I just keep driving around aimlessly. Hoping to find her; but at this point, I have no idea where she is.”

Her daughters Taylor and Brandee tell me it’s bizarre and not like their mother.

She’s a homebody and her life revolves around her five children, two grandchildren and her husband.

“You never think that this is going to happen to you you’ve never been through this before so we’re all just there’s five of us siblings and then my dad her and him are together and then my grandparents her parents so it’s really just everybody brainstorming. We just don’t know. There’s so much unknown we don’t know where to look where to go,” said Taylor Case. “She loves all of us she loves her grandkids obviously that’s all she talks about her grandkids…It’s really hard because there’s so much unknown about it.

Tammy is described as white with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She's about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds.