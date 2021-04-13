Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak Tuesday at Piney Point site

His office confirmed he will hold a press conference at the breached wastewater reservoir.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday at the Piney Point site in Manatee County, his office announced.

It is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

DeSantis last spoke with the media at the site more than a week ago, detailing efforts crews were making to pump wastewater out of one of the gypsum stacks that had been breached. People who lived in the area were told to evacuate if the wastewater were to be released all at once.

Fears of a complete collapse of the reservoir have faded, and attention now turns to what the millions of gallons of nutrient-rich wastewater dumped into Tampa Bay will have on the environment. Recent samples of water from the bay have shown no sign of red tide, though experts worry about some of the long-term impacts.

Heavy rainfall over the weekend didn't cause any additional damage to the breached reservoir, state officials said.

The site picked up 2.8 inches of rain Sunday as round after round of thunderstorms moved through the region, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. A steel plate currently is sealing a seam that had formed, which caused the leak.