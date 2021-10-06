US Army soldier charged with murder of wife, Spring Hill native

Meghan Santiago was taken off life support October 6. She is survived by three children.

TAMPA, Fla — A mother of three and Spring Hill native was killed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky last month.

The Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office told 10 Tampa Bay that 33-year-old Meghan Santiago was killed after an incident on the base on Sept. 27.

Santiago's spouse, 33-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago of Tampa, Fla., was taken into custody on Sept. 28 and formally charged for her murder Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to the base.

Meghan Santiago’s family and friends said that Meghan was 32 weeks pregnant at the time, and her unborn child survived the attack. Meghan was officially taken off life support on Oct. 5 and her organs were donated. The family says she is survived by the baby and two small children.

The U.S. Army base sent 10 Tampa Bay a press release announcing the charges Wednesday. The release said Joseph Santiago is being held at the Grayson County Jail in Kentucky.

The Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay, "Meghan’s death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends," said Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). "This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation."

Funeral arrangements in Florida are pending according to family and friends. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division will continue to investigate Meghan Santiago's murder.