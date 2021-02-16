AMBER ALERT: SUV stolen with 1-year-old inside, Hillsborough deputies say

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen SUV that deputies say had a 1-year-old girl inside.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for the little girl.
The silver Volkswagen SUV was taken from the driveway of a home around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico.
Investigators say Tinnley Sage West was sleeping in the back at the time it was stolen. She was wearing a yellow shirt with a white rainbow, tan pants with rainbows, and a single sandal.
West is described as a white girl, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 22 pounds.
The Volkswagen has Florida license plate WBR587. Anyone who sees the SUV or the child should call 911.
The sheriff's office has also released the below video of someone seen walking near the home before the theft happened. Deputies say the person in the video is not a suspect at this time, but that person may have seen something that could help law enforcement.
"We are pleading with the public to share these images and help us safely locate this innocent child as quickly as possible," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "We will continue to actively pursue every angle in this investigation in order to return Baby Tinnley to her family as quickly as possible."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
