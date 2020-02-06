x
Tampa cancels nightly curfew

The curfew went into effect Sunday evening to keep people from leaving their homes amid ongoing protests.
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has canceled a nightly curfew put into effect over the weekend because of ongoing heated protests.

The city said the curfew is now lifted and won't be in effect Tuesday night.

On Sunday, Mayor Jane Castor said the curfew was an effort to keep people "safe and sound." It applied to all businesses and people on Sunday and Monday night.

More than 40 people were arrested Saturday night and more than 20 were arrested Sunday night following protests that mostly started out peacefully. On Saturday night, a Mobil gas station at N 30th Street and E Busch Boulevard was lit on fire and a Champs Sports store on E Fowler Avenue was looted.

