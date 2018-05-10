ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— A fatal crash on Interstate 275 has southbound traffic down to one lane at 28th Street in St. Petersburg this afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash involved a dump truck that did not stay in its lane and hit a second vehicle. The dump truck went through the median and overturned, spilling dirt on the road, and the driver was ejected.

There has been no word yet on what caused the crash.

Northbound lanes remain open.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area. For help finding alternate routes, click here for an interactive traffic map.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

