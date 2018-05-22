HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A blown tire is believed to be the cause of a crash involving a FedEx truck, killing its driver.

The 22-year-old male driver, who has not yet been identified pending notification of his family, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 4 just west of I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle's left front tire blew out and caused the man to lose control of the truck. It rolled toward the center median and crashed into a Chevy Volt, driven by 19-year-old Jordan Stynda of Crystal Beach.

Stynda and her passenger, 17-year-old Nicole Stynda, suffered minor injuries.

The FedEx truck crashed into the highway's guardrail before overturning.

The outside lane is open to eastbound traffic, according to Florida 511. The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

FedEx is aware of the crash and is assessing the situation.

"First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved in the incident in Tampa," spokeswoman Allie Addoms said in a statement. "Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time."

Traffic Crash - Deputies are assisting FHP on a traffic fatality on I-4 eastbound between US 301 and I-75. Semi roll over vs vehicle. Use alternate routes, expect delays.

Updated: Crash in Hillsborough on I-4 east beyond US 92/301, left lane blocked. Last updated at 10:33:40AM.

