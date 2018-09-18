The Uber driver who accused Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston of groping her is suing him, court documents show.

The defendant, who is identified in the suit as "Kate P.", says on March 13, 2016, Winston sexually assaulted her after she picked him up at the International Club at 1:41 a.m.

Winston was reportedly with several other men, one of whom told the quarterback as they approached the car, "She is hot. You should sit in the front seat, Jameis." Winston got in the front seat.

Another man, identified as fellow NFL player Ronald Darby, told the driver, "Do you know who you are driving? The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback." Another man said, "You have precious cargo, make sure you take real good care of him," the suit says.

Jameis Winston Uber Driver Lawsuit by 10News WTSP on Scribd

The driver said Winston did not appear very intoxicated but appeared to be in a bad mood,

Winston told the driver he wanted a burrito, so she pulled into a drive-thru lane at a restaurant. There, she said he put his hand on the front of her pants, the suit said. When she objected, he pulled his hand back. They did not speak for the rest of the ride.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Kate P. said she reported the incident to Uber, who banned Winston from the ride-sharing service. The driver said in the suit she did not pursue charges because of his celebrity status and the negative attention the case would bring.

RELATED: 'I have to hold myself to a higher standard' | Bucs QB Jameis Winston responds to suspension

When the #MeToo movement emerged, Kate P. said she overcame her reluctance and told her story to the Buzzfeed website. Winston issued a statement saying the driver must have been "confused" and suggested there were others in the car.

Darby also issued a statement claiming to be in the car, but he later admitted he wasn't in the car during the ride where the assault was said to take place.

The NFL investigated the allegations and suspended Winston for the first three games of this season.

The driver is suing for an unspecified amount for damages based on her past, present and future emotional pain and suffering, as well as past and future earnings.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP