ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Some people just prefer to talk to someone over the phone.

That's why Uber is launching a new service so you can call them to schedule your next ride.

If you don't have the app installed on your smartphone, you can dial 1-833-USE-UBER (1-833-873-8237) from any phone. An Uber team member will help you create an account and request a ride. You will also get an upfront price quote.

This service has no extra cost.

After your call, Uber will send you all the information on your ride via a text message. This will include your driver’s name, car type, license plate number, and their estimated time of arrival.

You can request the same ride options you get in the app, including UberX, Uber Comfort, Uber Lux and Uber Black.

Right now the phone-booking service is available in Florida and Arizona. Additional U.S. states will gain access throughout 2020.

