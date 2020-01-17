MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Travelers on the Mexico City subway system often blame authorities for broken-down escalators at subway stops, but metro officials have another explanation: vast amounts of pee.

Somehow, urine is penetrating and corroding the drive wheels and mechanisms of the escalators that carry riders up from underground stations.

In a list published Tuesday, the Metro system listed “corrosion due to urine” as one of the top five causes of escalator breakdowns.

The metro assistant manager for rails and facilities said riders appear to be urinating on escalators at off-peak hours.

Fermin Ramirez said “when we open up escalators for maintenance, there is always urine.”

