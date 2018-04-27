VENICE, Fla. - Two school resource officers protect Venice High School, but that number will as much as triple by August 1.

Venice police will have a working 24-hour substation inside the school.

“It’s going to be a place officers come to 24/7 and have access to a computer, for on line training in required areas, to sit and write reports, interact with staff, the school resource officers and students,” Venice Police Chief Tom Matmuller said.

Venice High Principal Eric Jackson described the partnership as one that will benefit all involved.

“Huge win-win for us that we have a constant continuous presence here on campus for students, for safety and security for everybody," he said.

Jackson came up with the idea after the Parkland shooting.

“We know with their presence here anyone trying to harm will take that into consideration we always have the police force on our campus," he said.

Kathleen Odendorf, the parent of a Venice High junior and senior, is on board with the idea.

“I think they need more of a presence," she said. "They’re going to do it means more safety for students it’s a big school."

Having more officers on campus will help build a stronger relationship with students, Jackson said.

“Building a positive relationship with the community our school, our students," he said. "Our students will get to feel more comfortable with police present.”

The working substation partnership does not cost the school or police department any money. The office will not be open to the public like other substations but used by police officers only.

