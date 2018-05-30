ST JOHNS CO., Fla - A St. Augustine woman with an unfortunate name is facing what is at least her 15th arrest on drug charges.

Crystal Methvin is currently in the St. Johns County jail on drug possession charges.

According to online records, she's faced drug charges at least 14 other times. Her arrest record dates back to at least 1998.

Crystal Metvin record by 10News WTSP on Scribd

According to WJXT, an anonymous tip led authorities to a car, where Methvin and a man were found with drugs, including crystal meth.

