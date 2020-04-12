TAIPEI, Taiwan — A Taiwanese man's luck ran out shortly after he got his hands on a brand new Playstation 5. The problem? His wife didn't want it around.
According to Taiwan News, the man bought the PS5 and told his wife it was an air purifier. But his wife quickly figured out the lie and plotted to get the console out of the house.
The man who bought the PS5 from the wife shared some details about the odd transaction in a Facebook post on Nov. 21. He said he was surprised at how eager she was to sell the console. He also said it was the cheapest he had seen the new system on sale.
But the buyer was in for a surprise when he went to pick up the PS5. The woman's husband told him, "my wife wants to sell it. It turns out that women can tell the difference between a PS5 and an air filter." The man's story has gone viral internationally on social media.
The Playstation 5 was released in Taiwan on Nov. 19, one week after the North American release. It sells for $499 in US stores, but resellers have charged thousands of dollars because of low supply and high demand.
What other people are reading right now:
- President-elect Joe Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
- 2 people, firefighter injured after house explosion in Manatee County
- Tiger nearly tears off arm of volunteer at Big Cat Rescue, organization says
- Man with torture dungeon who plotted to eat children asks for compassionate release from prison
- 'This is a major priority': Gov. DeSantis outlines current distribution plans for potential COVID-19 vaccines
- St. Pete shootout: What happened before bullets started flying in a parking lot?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter