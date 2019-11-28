A man was masturbating outside a Miami supermarket last Saturday afternoon, according to police.

CBS Miami reports when an elderly man told him to stop — he did — long enough to punch him in the face.

Kerry Dewayne Vandergriff, 39, is accused of being drunk in the parking lot — pants down — and pleasuring himself for everyone to see. The Miami Herald says the elderly man confronted Vandergriff, but that did not go well.

According to police, Vandergriff got angry and began punching him — cutting the side of his face.

A local news station says officers showed up and arrested Vandergriff, who police say had bloodshot eyes and couldn't walk straight — slurring his words and spewing alcohol breath. The cops brought him to an area hospital, where CBS Miami reports he once again began to — you guessed it — take matters into his own hands. This time, it happened in a hallway in front of police and medical staff, the station says.

When that was over, he was taken to jail and charged with battery on a person 65 or older, disorderly intoxication and...indecent exposure.

The Miami Herald says Vandergriff, who is from Jacksonville, had his birthday on Sunday. It's unclear how he may have celebrated behind bars.

