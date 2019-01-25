PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said a 38-year-old woman danced naked in front of a Waffle House and then licked the restaurant manager's face.

Freedom Ryder Zobrist, 38, began causing problems early Jan. 21 at the Waffle House on Pensacola Boulevard, deputies said. The manager said he had already asked Zobrist to leave when he arrived at work around 6:30 a.m.

Then around 12:15 p.m., deputies said Zobrist returned to the Waffle House and sat at the back door. When the manager against asked her to leave, deputies say she became verbally abusive and threatened to come back and shoot the manager and all of his employees.

The manager told deputies Zobrist then walked to the middle of the parking lot, pulled down her pants and exposed herself while dancing around. When the manager approached her, deputies say Zobrist tried to grab the manager's genitals.

Deputies say Zobrist then leaned forward and licked the manger's face.

Deputies say there were customers and children inside the Waffle House during these incidents.

Zobrist was arrested and charged with lewd and indecent exposure - exposure of sexual organs, disorderly conduct, battery and assault. She was taken to the Escambia County Jail.

