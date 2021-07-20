Oh poop! Truck crash dumps cow manure on I-95 in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a smelly situation in central Florida after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck left cow manure over a portion of Interstate 95.
The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes near mile marker 198.
Traffic was diverted until the manure was cleaned up. Brevard County Fire Rescue says no one was injured in the crash.
