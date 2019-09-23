SARASOTA, Fla. — ‪Only in Florida!

No, you aren't allowed to tow a garden car behind your car, the Sarasota Police Department is reminding drivers.

An officer on Saturday pulled over the driver of a car pulling a garden cart behind them. These small carts are not to be used as trailers on public roads, police said.

The officer who pulled over this driver reminded them about the rules of the road and gave him a warning before sending him on his way.

