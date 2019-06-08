PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida family says their toilet exploded after lightning hit their septic tank.

Marylou Ward told WINK-TV the disaster happened Sunday morning.

"It used to be our toilet. We have nothing now," she said.

The lightning also destroyed the home's plumbing and septic tank. Ward's plumber told her the lightning ignited methane gas in the pipes.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet,” Ward said.

