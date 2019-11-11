It was quite the spectacle on one of South Florida's busiest highways.

NBC Miami is reporting a woman is accused of stealing a golf cart from a Miami-area hospital on Saturday -- before going on a death-defying joy ride. Drivers on I-95 watched her weaving between two express lanes for about three miles. Florida Highway Patrol told the local Fox affiliate WSVN the woman was taken into custody under the Baker Act, and the golf cart was towed away.

Video of the wild incident was posted on Instagram.