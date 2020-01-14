TAMPA, Fla. — “This woman had all the supplies she needed to cause mass destruction at her disposal."
That's what Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said about Emily Stallard.
Stallard, 37, is facing charges after getting caught by store security attempting to build an explosive device in a Walmart store, according to a news release.
This happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday at the store on Fletcher Avenue in Tampa.
According to the sheriff's office, a security guard saw her opening up flammable materials, projectiles and matches in the aisles of the store. Deputies said she also had a child with her at the time.
The security guard called the sheriff's office and, with the help of an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer, detained the woman until deputies arrived.
"Had it not been for an observant off-duty law enforcement officer and a watchful security staff at Walmart, she may have followed through with her plans to cause an explosion inside the store," Chronister said.
Stallard was charged with attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Chronister used this as a reminder to everyone, "if you see something, say something."
