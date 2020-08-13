Miami woman slides into Bahamian waters where an 8-foot shark was lurking

A Miami woman took a dip into the water and was surprised by an 8-foot visitor "bumping" into her.

While this birthday girl opted for a Bahamas boat trip for her quarantine birthday, one visitor didn’t maintain a distance of six feet.

Miami woman Iso Machado was celebrating her birthday last Friday on her friend’s boat in the Bahamas when she decided to take a dip in the water, using an inflatable slide.

Once she splashed into the sea, a large figure appeared close to her – which just so happened to be an 8-foot shark, the Mirror reports

Iso remained calm even after the shark “bumped” into her, then later swam along its way.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

The shark is said to be a nurse shark, and while the encounter was a surprise to Machado, she said she felt happy to see a shark up close.

Discovery’s ever-so-famous Shark Week is happening now, *cue JAWS theme song* and there is quite a misconception on the rarity of shark attacks.

Now before you opt to stay out of the ocean for the remainder of summer, here is just a *bite* of the numbers to keep you afloat.

In 2019, there were 41 reported cases of unprovoked shark attacks in the United States, and of those 41 cases, 21 (approximately 51 percent) were in Florida.

Volusia County had the most shark attacks (nine), representing 43 percent of the Florida total. Other counties included Duval (five), Brevard (two), and Broward, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, and St. Johns counties with one each. View a list of attacks from each county since 1882 here.

Surface recreation accounted for 53 percent of total shark attack cases, and swimmers and waders accounted for 25 percent.

Approximately one in every four unprovoked shark attacks worldwide results in a fatality each year.

Bull sharks (20 percent), requiem sharks (20 percent) and blacktip sharks (19 percent) are the most-involved species when it comes to shark attacks in Florida.

To keep yourself and family safe in the waters, here are a few rules to keep in mind:

Always swim with a buddy

Stay close to shore

Don’t swim during dusk and dawn

Avoid wearing jewelry

Avoid excess splashing while in the water

Enter the waters with caution when menstruating or caring for an open wound

Avoid wearing brightly-colored swimwear

And, if you are attacked, hit a shark on the nose repeatedly to try to make the shark go away. If a shark does bite, it is suggested to claw at its eyes and gill openings – two areas of sensitivity. Do not act passive during a shark attack.

Still have shark fever? Tune in to Discovery Channel's annual "Shark Week" programming which premiered on Sunday, with "Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach.”

What other people are reading right now:

