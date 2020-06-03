CANBERRA, ACT — Scientists say the Great Barrier Reef is facing a critical period of heat stress over the coming weeks following the most widespread coral bleaching the natural wonder has ever endured.
The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority says ocean temperatures over the next month will be crucial to how the reef recovers from heat-induced bleaching.
The U.S. National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch says the bleaching is already the most extensive the reef has experienced.
Scientists say how much coral dies will not be known for weeks.
