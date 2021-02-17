Meet the British Royal Family

From Her Majesty The Queen to baby Archie, here's everything you need to know about the Royals.

LONDON, UK — The British Royal Family has been in the spotlight for centuries. People love to follow their charity work, their children, and most of all their uniquely lavish lifestyle.

The family has become a symbol of national unity as they support charity work, state responsibilities, and attend more than 2,000 official engagements a year.

The Royal Family has ties back to the 10th century, but the House of Windsor we know today began with the first Windsor, King George V, ascending to the throne in 1910. The working royals we know today are descendants of King George V and his wife, Queen Mary.

The head of the family today is none other than Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. At 94-years-old, she has lived and ruled longer than any monarch in British history.

A globally-recognized icon, the Queen has served as a political leader for more than 68 years, all while raising four children and welcoming multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Queen married Prince Philip when she was just a princess in 1947. Now known as the Duke of Edinburgh, he is the longest-living male British royal in history at 99 years old. After a life full of public service, he stopped carrying out public engagements in 2017.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's oldest son Prince Charles was born in 1948. He married Princess Diana in 1981 and had two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The couple's divorce in 1996 was followed by Diana's tragic death in 1997. The Prince of Wales later went on to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, who became the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Charles is the first heir to the British throne.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's oldest son, Prince William, was born in 1982. After a military career, he married Catherine "Kate" Middleton in 2011. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three kids, Prince George,7, Princess Charlotte,5, and Prince Louis, 2. Prince William is second in the line of succession.

Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's younger son, was born in 1984. After serving in the British Army, he married American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May of 2019.

In 2020, the couple made the decision to step back from their working roles in the Royal Family to pursue other ventures. They eventually signed a deal with Netflix.

On Feb. 14 the couple announced they are "overjoyed" to be expecting their second child.

