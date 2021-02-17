x
World

Meet the British Royal Family

From Her Majesty The Queen to baby Archie, here's everything you need to know about the Royals.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her family are facing a 35 million pound ($45 million) hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists. Keeper of the Privy Purse Michael Stevens said Friday. Sept. 25, 2020 that a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a shortfall of 15 million pounds over three years in the royal household’s general funding. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON, UK — The British Royal Family has been in the spotlight for centuries. People love to follow their charity work, their children, and most of all their uniquely lavish lifestyle. 

The family has become a symbol of national unity as they support charity work, state responsibilities, and attend more than 2,000 official engagements a year.

The Royal Family has ties back to the 10th century, but the House of Windsor we know today began with the first Windsor, King George V, ascending to the throne in 1910. The working royals we know today are descendants of King George V and his wife, Queen Mary. 

The head of the family today is none other than Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. At 94-years-old, she has lived and ruled longer than any monarch in British history. 

A globally-recognized icon, the Queen has served as a political leader for more than 68 years, all while raising four children and welcoming multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Credit: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, to view the Energetics Enclosure and display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

The Queen married Prince Philip when she was just a princess in 1947. Now known as the Duke of Edinburgh, he is the longest-living male British royal in history at 99 years old. After a life full of public service, he stopped carrying out public engagements in 2017. 

Credit: AP
Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from the Duke to Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday July 22, 2020. The ceremony will begin at Windsor Castle where the Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes, will offer the salute and thank the Duke for his 67 years of support and service to The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent Regiments. The ceremony will continue at Highgrove House, with Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall, where she will be addressed by The Rifles' Colonel Commandant. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's oldest son Prince Charles was born in 1948. He married Princess Diana in 1981 and had two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. 

The couple's divorce in 1996 was followed by Diana's tragic death in 1997. The Prince of Wales later went on to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, who became the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince Charles is the first heir to the British throne.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Charles celebrated his 72nd birthday, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, marking an eventful year that saw him contract the coronavirus and his son Prince Harry step down from official royal duties. Gun salutes would normally be fired from London’s Green Park and the Tower of London to mark the heir to the throne’s birthday, but officials said the ceremonies won’t take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Charles’ eldest son Prince William and his wife, Kate, were among those wishing him a happy birthday on social media. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's oldest son, Prince William, was born in 1982. After a military career, he married Catherine "Kate" Middleton in 2011. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three kids, Prince George,7, Princess Charlotte,5, and Prince Louis, 2. Prince William is second in the line of succession.

Credit: AP
Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive for a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, Friday Dec. 11, 2020, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)

Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's younger son, was born in 1984. After serving in the British Army, he married American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May of 2019.

In 2020, the couple made the decision to step back from their working roles in the Royal Family to pursue other ventures. They eventually signed a deal with Netflix.

On Feb. 14 the couple announced they are "overjoyed" to be expecting their second child.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa. The Duchess of Sussex has settled a claim against Splash News and Picture Agency, with the agency agreeing not to take any photos of her, her husband the Duke of Sussex or their son Archie, should it come out of administration, the High Court has heard. Meghan brought privacy and data protection claims against Splash in March this year over “long lens” photographs taken of her and her son in a Canadian park in January. (Henk Kruger/African News Agency via AP, Pool, File)

You can learn more about the British Royal Family's duties on their official website.

RELATED: Prince Philip, British queen's husband, admitted to London hospital

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting their second child

