Starting the morning of Friday the 10th of January, WTSP will begin operating at a slightly reduced capacity. This is necessary to accommodate the federally mandated spectrum repack. While WTSP is not changing our channel number, we share tower space with other stations that are. Those impacted stations will need to change out their antennas, in order for that work to be done safely, WTSP needs to move to a temporary antenna that should cover the majority of our broadcast area. The work should be complete in about 3 to 4 weeks. After that, we can return to our normal antenna at full power.

Spectrum, Frontier, WOW!, Comcast DirecTV and Dish Network customers will not be affected. If you watch WTSP through CBS All Access, YouTube TV, Hulu, Roku, Sling TV or other streaming services, you too should not be affected.

If your over the air signal has become degraded and you are currently using an indoor antenna, try moving your antenna to a higher location. The top of a bookshelf or closet is a good place to start. If your antenna has any mirrors or large metal appliances between it and the direction of Riverview, FL try moving it away from them and closer to a window.

If you are using an outdoor antenna and experiencing new signal loss, you can try an in-line amplifier to pull in the lower power signal. If you already use an outdoor antenna with an amplifier, but the signal has been lost you will need to wait until the full power signal is back on-line.

We apologize for any interruptions, and we appreciate your cooperation. Hopefully, any issues you may have can be corrected by the steps mentioned above. You can always get our live news streams along with the latest news and weather by downloading the 10News app. Search WTSP in your app store. You also have the option to download the CBS All Access App where you can watch a live stream of WTSP as well as stream all your favorite CBS programs.

