$3M football locker room among enhancements for USF's Athletic District

The university says it's close to completing a $1 million resurfaced track and field court.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida unveiled new additions and enhancements for all of its varsity athletic sports programs on Thursday, including a $22 million indoor performance facility opening in the fall.

The latest expansion is part of USF's two plans that will provide a better experience for student-athletes and fans.

“We are committed to competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics and continuing to provide a unique and special experience for USF student-athletes and fans that rivals that of any in the nation,” USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement. “A big piece to that experience as well as remaining highly competitive and attracting the best and brightest student-athletes is providing top-of-the-line facilities for both daily training and competition. My staff and I have worked hard to develop a comprehensive, Facilities Master Plan and an overall Athletics Strategic Plan that is in alignment with the University’s recently released strategic plan. These plans will focus our resources and energies in our daily operations and elevate our Athletics campus by strategically enhancing existing facilities and adding new ones across all our programs in the coming years.”

A $22 million indoor performance facility, $3 million football locker room, $2 million television broadcast facility, $1 million resurfaced track and field court, hydrotherapy pools installations in the Lee Roy Selmon Center and $1.2 million in enhancements at the USF Corral for the varsity volleyball team are all included in the university's facilities master plan.

There are also plans for adding an on-campus football and lacrosse stadium by 2026, a tennis facility, baseball and softball clubhouse, new press box and video board for the USF Track & Field Stadium and a complete overhaul of the golf practice facility.

“We believe USF Athletics can grow significantly and achieve great things in the coming years and have an aggressive vision for getting there," Kelly said in a statement. "The university is very supportive of this vision and understands Athletics’ place as a key driver for one of the fastest growing universities in the nation. We will need the support of our fans, partners, community and generous donors to get there, but I believe we have the passion and will to achieve great things.”

Other enhancements USF plans to make include renovations to the entrance lobby at Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center and new fan areas, video board and press box at Corbett Soccer Stadium.

As part of the athletics strategic plan, the university outlined five goals in order to achieve its athletic department's core values of commitment, community, excellence, inclusion, innovation, integrity and teamwork.

Those goals can be seen below.

Provide an unparalleled student-athlete experience

Renovate, expand and enhance the USF Athletics District

Elevate athletic performance

Foster a culture that promotes efficiency, innovation, teamwork and inclusion

Embrace our campus and Tampa Bay communities