Blue Jays ending stint in Florida, return to Buffalo on June 1

The team said it would be returning to its "home away from home."

After a temporary stint playing in Florida, the Toronto Blue Jays are heading north to return to their "home away from home" in Buffalo.

The first game in New York will take place on June 1, according to a tweet from the Blue Jays.

In February the MLB team announced it would start its season at its spring training facility in Dunedin due to the "ongoing Canada-US border closure."

"... we have made the difficult decision to play the first two homestands of the 2021 regular season(through May 2) at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, FL, with the hopes of a return to play at Rogers Centre as soon as possible," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

The Blue Jays played in Buffalo, New York, last season after the Canadian government didn’t allow the organization to play in Canada because of the COVID-19 risk of frequent travel throughout the U.S.

The team is the second Canadian sports team to "rent" Florida and call it a temporary home base. The Toronto Raptors have called Amalie Arena in Tampa home this season.

Buffalo, we’re BACK!⁰⁰We’ll see you June 1st 👋 pic.twitter.com/LptYcKOAZD — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 5, 2021